Global Dog Food in Brazil Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Belgians are showing an increasing interest in smaller dog breeds such as Chihuahuas and Jack Russells, with this being particularly the case among those aged 34 and below. This can be partly attributed to increasing urbanisation and busier lifestyles, with fewer households having outside space for dogs, thus opting for either smaller breeds. Indeed, only the small dog population increased in 2019, with both the medium and large dog populations falling.
Euromonitor International's Dog Food in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Dog Food in Belgium
Euromonitor International
June 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Space Limitations Result in A Popularity Surge for Smaller Dog Breeds
Obese Dogs and Owners’ Interest in Formulations Drive Sales of Tailored Nutrition
Demand for Natural Ingredients Takes Hold in Dog Treats
Competitive Landscape
A Shift in Focus for Mars To Ensure It Retains Its Lead
Premium Therapeutic Brands Go Mainstream in Grocery Retailers in 2018
Belgian Producers Accommodate All Budgets
Category Indicators
Table 1 Dog Owning Households: % Analysis 2014-2019
Table 2 Dog Population 2014-2019
Table 3 Consumption of Dog Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2014-2019
Category Data
Summary 1 Dog Food by Price Band
Table 4 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Dry Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2014-2018
Table 9 Sales of Wet Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2014-2018
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2014-2018
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2015-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Treats: % Value 2015-2018
Table 13 Distribution of Dog Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Executive Summary
New Animal-related Laws Could Limit Future Sales
Value Growth Driven by Premiumisation
Changing Shopping Habits and Proactive Private Label Producers Pose A Threat To the Multinationals
Internet Retailing Boosted by Subscription Services As Grocery Retailers Are Forced To Diversify
Tailored Nutrition and Natural Options Support the Forecast Performance
Market Indicators
Table 18 Pet Populations 2014-2019
Market Data
Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2014-2018
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2018
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2014-2018
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2018
Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 31 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
….….continued
