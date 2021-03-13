Global Dog Food in Brazil Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Belgians are showing an increasing interest in smaller dog breeds such as Chihuahuas and Jack Russells, with this being particularly the case among those aged 34 and below. This can be partly attributed to increasing urbanisation and busier lifestyles, with fewer households having outside space for dogs, thus opting for either smaller breeds. Indeed, only the small dog population increased in 2019, with both the medium and large dog populations falling.

Euromonitor International's Dog Food in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Dog Food in Belgium

Euromonitor International

June 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Space Limitations Result in A Popularity Surge for Smaller Dog Breeds

Obese Dogs and Owners’ Interest in Formulations Drive Sales of Tailored Nutrition

Demand for Natural Ingredients Takes Hold in Dog Treats

Competitive Landscape

A Shift in Focus for Mars To Ensure It Retains Its Lead

Premium Therapeutic Brands Go Mainstream in Grocery Retailers in 2018

Belgian Producers Accommodate All Budgets

Category Indicators

Table 1 Dog Owning Households: % Analysis 2014-2019

Table 2 Dog Population 2014-2019

Table 3 Consumption of Dog Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2014-2019

Category Data

Summary 1 Dog Food by Price Band

Table 4 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Dry Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2014-2018

Table 9 Sales of Wet Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2014-2018

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Treats: % Value 2015-2018

Table 13 Distribution of Dog Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Executive Summary

New Animal-related Laws Could Limit Future Sales

Value Growth Driven by Premiumisation

Changing Shopping Habits and Proactive Private Label Producers Pose A Threat To the Multinationals

Internet Retailing Boosted by Subscription Services As Grocery Retailers Are Forced To Diversify

Tailored Nutrition and Natural Options Support the Forecast Performance

Market Indicators

Table 18 Pet Populations 2014-2019

Market Data

Table 19 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 27 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 31 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

….….continued

