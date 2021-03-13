All news

Global Drinking Milk Products in Bolivia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Retail volume sales of drinking milk products have shown solid y-o-y growth over the review period, helped by improvements in agricultural technology that continues to drive up milk yields. Improving distribution and retail networks, product development and public nutrition strategies set in place by the government have also helped sales. However, sales in 2020 are set to enjoy above average volume growth. This is a direct result of the quarantine imposed by the Bolivian government in response t…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice closure and effects of quarantine on students/workers drives retail sales of drinking milk
Health trends
Recovery from 2019 production crisis and looming recession shape growth in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Government-supported nutrition campaigns to drive up average consumption
Plant-based
Smuggling and price sensitivity put producers in tight spot, and pricing innovation will be needed
CATEGORY DATA

…continued

 

