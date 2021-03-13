Global Drinking Milk Products in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Volume sales of drinking milk products are set to see above average growth for the review period in 2020. There are a variety factors underpinning this, including a sharp increase in milk yields after a drop in production in 2019, but COVID-19 is directly and indirectly set to have the greatest effect on sales over the year. At the beginning of Colombia’s lockdown, there was a sharp spike in sales of shelf stable products, as consumers sought to stockpile – however, once it became clear that sup…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594601-drinking-milk-products-in-colombia
Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/liquid-bath-soap-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22-10175139
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-farm-equipment-market-size-study-by-product-tractors-harvesters-and-others-by-application-harvesting-threshing-sowing-planting-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice restrictions and consumer lockdown lift retail volumes for drinking milk products
Convenience, dependability, price see consumers switch from fresh to shelf stable
Health trends, new players and stalling prices spur sales of alternative milk products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Labelling law to impact child-targeted drinking milk products, but product development can avert this
Price sensitivity to drive share of private label
Premium product development likely in plant-based products but drinking milk products will remain mainly commodity products
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/