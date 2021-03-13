Global Drinking Milk Products in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Volume sales of drinking milk products are set to see above average growth for the review period in 2020. There are a variety factors underpinning this, including a sharp increase in milk yields after a drop in production in 2019, but COVID-19 is directly and indirectly set to have the greatest effect on sales over the year. At the beginning of Colombia’s lockdown, there was a sharp spike in sales of shelf stable products, as consumers sought to stockpile – however, once it became clear that sup…

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice restrictions and consumer lockdown lift retail volumes for drinking milk products

Convenience, dependability, price see consumers switch from fresh to shelf stable

Health trends, new players and stalling prices spur sales of alternative milk products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Labelling law to impact child-targeted drinking milk products, but product development can avert this

Price sensitivity to drive share of private label

Premium product development likely in plant-based products but drinking milk products will remain mainly commodity products

…continued

