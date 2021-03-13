Global Drinking Milk Products in Costa Rica Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Overall, drinking milk products is expected to perform very well in 2020, in terms of current retail value growth and volume. However, COVID-19 changed the consumption behaviour within the product areas. For instance, as children were forced to stay home from school during parts of 2020, milk drinking products sold in single and multi-pack formats suffered, but bulk format performed well.

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Overall, milk performs well during 2020, but COVID-19 changes purchasing patterns

Though still dominant, Dos Pinos sees increasing competition due to strong new product development from competitors

Milk alternatives continue their upward growth trajectory due to healthy image

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Subdued growth in 2021 as benefits of COVID-19 fade

Milk alternatives and functional drinking milk products will benefit from health and wellness trend

E-commerce the new battleground during the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

