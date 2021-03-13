Global Drinking Milk Products in Hungary Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Unlike other dairy products, the supply chain remained intact for drinking milk products, with production across dairy farms and processing plants continuing as normal and supermarket shelves remaining fully replenished during lockdown. As a result, normal consumer behaviour continued, though special offers for shelf stable milk gave an unexpected boost to the product area. Impulse drinking milk products, such as flavoured milk drinks are expected to register a decline in retail value growth due…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shelf stable milk benefits from price discounting during 2020 lockdown

Huge value growth in flavoured milk drinks, accompanied by multiple product launches

Government campaign to increase milk consumption having a positive effect on volume sales

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthy growth during forecast period as state subsidies ensure affordability

Increased competition in milk alternatives drive growth during forecast period

Private label benefits from increased production capacity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

