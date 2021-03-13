All news

Global Drinking Milk Products in Hungary Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Unlike other dairy products, the supply chain remained intact for drinking milk products, with production across dairy farms and processing plants continuing as normal and supermarket shelves remaining fully replenished during lockdown. As a result, normal consumer behaviour continued, though special offers for shelf stable milk gave an unexpected boost to the product area. Impulse drinking milk products, such as flavoured milk drinks are expected to register a decline in retail value growth due…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

