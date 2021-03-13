All news

Global Drinking Milk Products in Israel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Sales of milk alternatives are expected to continue growing rapidly in 2020 based on heightened awareness of lactose intolerance and the increasing popularity of flexitarianism (a semi-vegetarian diet with a focus on plant-based content), underpinned by a more general shift towards healthier lifestyles. More consumers are realising that they are intolerant or sensitive to milk, even at moderate levels. It is thus becoming quite common for consumers of all ages to avoid milk consumption, mostly f…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lactose intolerance and flexitarian trends drive growth in milk alternatives in 2020
Greater profitability in 2020 after court orders increase in milk prices
Tnuva Food Industries remains dominant in 2020 as competition grows in milk alternatives
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slower value growth for all categories in 2021 as foodservice volume growth returns
Demand for milk set to decline over forecast period
Continued growth potential for milk alternatives
CATEGORY DATA
