All news

Global Drinking Milk Products in Serbia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Drinking Milk Products in Serbia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic was in mid-March to the start of May 2020 resulting in consumers stockpiling powder milk. Furthermore, the economic uncertainty from the pandemic is resulting in price sensitive consumers as they prioritise essential goods and more affordable foodstuffs. As a result, expensive products such as goat milk and milk alternatives are likely to see decreased retail value sales in 2020. In addition, only grocery retailers were allowed to remain open from the start of…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594618-drinking-milk-products-in-serbia

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lubrication-systems-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-and-europe-automatic-toll-payment-machine-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2038-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic uncertainty and lockdown due to the pandemic results in decreased demand for drinking milk in 2020
Sales of goat milk and milk alternatives decrease in 2020 but is set to recover over the forecast period
Imlek remains the leading company in drinking milk product, producers use innovation to attract consumers and private label is slowly recovering thanks to Lidl in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Drinking milk products likely to grow over the forecast period as consumers prioritise affordable products
Serbians likely to increasingly reach for healthier versions of milk over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Rice, Pasta and Noodles in the United Kingdom By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

gutsy-wise

After seeing solid retail volume growth for most of the review period, in 2020 the rate of increase for rice, pasta and noodles has soared, with only a marginally slower current value increase. The arrival of the COVID-19 virus in the country in the first half of the year and the subsequent national lockdown to […]
All news

4G Equipment Market: Expected Growth after COVID Pandemic, Trends, Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application & Forecast to 2025

basavraj.t

Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic has impacted all over industries across the globe, and 4G Equipment market is one of them. As the global market heads towards major recession, we are at In4Research, has published a brand-new latest research report which fully studies the impact of COVID-19 crisis on 4G Equipment Industry and suggests possible actions to […]
All news News

Comprehensive Report on Vehicle Subscription Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | BMW, Audi, Ford, Porsche

a2z

Vehicle Subscription Market research report is the new statistical data source added by A2Z Market Research. “Vehicle Subscription Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”. Vehicle Subscription Market research is […]