Global Drinking Milk Products in Serbia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic was in mid-March to the start of May 2020 resulting in consumers stockpiling powder milk. Furthermore, the economic uncertainty from the pandemic is resulting in price sensitive consumers as they prioritise essential goods and more affordable foodstuffs. As a result, expensive products such as goat milk and milk alternatives are likely to see decreased retail value sales in 2020. In addition, only grocery retailers were allowed to remain open from the start of…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic uncertainty and lockdown due to the pandemic results in decreased demand for drinking milk in 2020

Sales of goat milk and milk alternatives decrease in 2020 but is set to recover over the forecast period

Imlek remains the leading company in drinking milk product, producers use innovation to attract consumers and private label is slowly recovering thanks to Lidl in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Drinking milk products likely to grow over the forecast period as consumers prioritise affordable products

Serbians likely to increasingly reach for healthier versions of milk over the forecast period

