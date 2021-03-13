Global Drinking Milk Products in Singapore Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

During the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a shift from fresh to shelf-stable dairy, with UHT milk soaring at the expense of fresh milk. This can be attributed to widespread stockpiling due to fears of supermarkets running out of supplies. COVID-19 has put pressure on dairy supply chains. With foodservice outlets closed, and consumers stockpiling goods, fresh milk has been hit harder. In retail, the pandemic has created demand for goods that can be stored for longer, thus benefitting shelf-stable m…

Drinking Milk Products in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 measures result in shift towards shelf-stable milk products

Rising consumer sophistication fuelling shift to alternatives such as goat milk

Meiji expands customer base with new product launches to become leading player

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New labelling regulations to impact development activity and brand image

Rising health consciousness boosting demand for milk alternatives

Growing focus on collaboration partnerships to boost distribution

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

