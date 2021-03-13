All news

Global Drinking Milk Products in Singapore Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Global Drinking Milk Products in Singapore Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

During the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a shift from fresh to shelf-stable dairy, with UHT milk soaring at the expense of fresh milk. This can be attributed to widespread stockpiling due to fears of supermarkets running out of supplies. COVID-19 has put pressure on dairy supply chains. With foodservice outlets closed, and consumers stockpiling goods, fresh milk has been hit harder. In retail, the pandemic has created demand for goods that can be stored for longer, thus benefitting shelf-stable m…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 measures result in shift towards shelf-stable milk products
Rising consumer sophistication fuelling shift to alternatives such as goat milk
Meiji expands customer base with new product launches to become leading player
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
New labelling regulations to impact development activity and brand image
Rising health consciousness boosting demand for milk alternatives
Growing focus on collaboration partnerships to boost distribution
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

 

