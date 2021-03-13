All news

Global Drinking Milk Products in Slovakia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

The VAT rate has been lowered for sour milk drinks in Slovakia, finally allowing these drinks to compete with drinking milk products, which were eligible to be taxed at a lower rate in 2016. Sour milk drinks have also been able to compete with flavoured milk drinks, which are not eligible for the lower 10% VAT rate and are still taxed at 20%. This is expected to give sour milk products such as Acidko (by Rajo as), which benefit from the lower retail price, a distinct advantage in 2020. Competiti…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reduction in VAT enables sour milk drinks to compete more effectively against drinking milk and flavoured milk drinks in 2020
Developing health and wellness trend sees more Slovaks take an alternative approach to milk
Performing above average but remaining niche, flavoured milk drinks needs a marketing push
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Organic and sustainable products will grow in popularity, driving innovation in labelling over the forecast period
Health and wellness trends will see Slovakians value the nutritional appeal of fresh milk
Collaborative efforts between brands will pave the way in innovation in drinking milk products, while e-commerce and private label will benefit from changes in shopping habits
