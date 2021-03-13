Global Eyewear Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

As in other countries, the population of Ukraine is susceptible to the impact of multiple factors leading to the spread of eye health problems. This includes sedentary lifestyles with overuse of electronic gadgets, which is increasingly expanding its age range to also affect children as well as adults. In the case of eyesight disorders, including hyperopia and myopia, among others, people are typically not in a hurry to resort to surgical methods, preferring to use eyewear instead. At the end of…
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802671-eyewear-in-ukraine
Euromonitor International’s Eyewear in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Contact Lenses and Solutions, Spectacles, Sunglasses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ceilings-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-3d-printing-polymer-materials-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-06
Table of Contents
Eyewear in Ukraine
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Eyewear Consumption Is Boosted by the Further Spread of Eye Health Problems
in 2019 Eyewear Continues Enjoying Double-digit Current Value Growth
International Brands Fare Well in Ukrainian Eyewear
Store-based Retailing Generates the Bulk of Eyewear Sales in Ukraine
Eyewear Value Sales To Continue Growing, Albeit at A Slower Rate
Market Data
Table 1 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Eyewear by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Eyewear: % Value 2014-2018
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Eyewear: % Value 2015-2018
Table 7 Distribution of Eyewear by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Eyewear by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Definitions
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Contact Lenses and Solutions Increasingly Appeal
Daily Disposable Lenses To See An Increasing Share
Traditional Contact Lenses Dominate in Ukraine
Competitive Landscape
Contact Lenses and Solutions Is Characterised by A High Level of Concentration
Internet Retailing Grows in Popularity
Category Data
Table 12 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 13 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 14 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 15 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 16 Sales of Contact Lens Solutions: Value 2014-2019
Table 17 Sales of Contact Lens Solutions: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 18 Sales of Contact Lenses by Type: % Value 2014-2019
Table 19 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Material: % Value 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Condition: % Value 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP) by Material: % Value 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP) by Condition: % Value 2014-2019
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Contact Lenses: % Value 2014-2018
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Contact Lenses: % Value 2015-2018
Table 25 Distribution of Contact Lenses by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 26 Distribution of Contact Lens Solutions by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Contact Lens Solutions: Value 2019-2024
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Contact Lens Solutions: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Headlines
Prospects
Spectacles Still Have Potential
Readymade Reading Glasses Are Gradually Losing Their Appeal
Private Label Has Good Growth Prospects
Competitive Landscape
Spectacles Is Fragmented With A Number of Players Involved
Optical Stores – Favoured Places for Spectacles Purchasing
Category Data
Table 33 Sales of Spectacles by Category: Volume 2014-2019
Table 34 Sales of Spectacles by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 35 Sales of Spectacles by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 36 Sales of Spectacles by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 37 Sales of Spectacle Lenses by Type: % Value 2014-2019
Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Spectacles: % Value 2014-2018
Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Spectacles: % Value 2015-2018
Table 40 Distribution of Spectacles by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Spectacles by Category: Volume 2019-2024
Table 42 Forecast Sales of Spectacles by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 43 Forecast Sales of Spectacles by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 44 Forecast Sales of Spectacles by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Headlines
Prospects
the Improving Economic Situation Is Beneficial for Sales of Sunglasses
Sunglasses Still Require the Development of “the Culture of Correct Usage”
Competitive Landscape
Sunglasses Undergoes Slow Concentration
Potential for Private Label in Sunglasses
Fashion Brands Feel Confident in Sunglasses in Ukraine….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/