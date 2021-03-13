Global Fragrances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

In Singapore, premium fragrances continued to dominate overall fragrances value sales in 2019 as most people who use fragrances are those in higher-income brackets, often doing so for reasons of sophistication and lifestyle. Mass fragrances are not in significant demand: celebrity fragrances do not appeal to Singaporeans’ sophisticated taste. Mass brands with noticeable retail presence include The Body Shop and Victoria’s Secret, as well as H&M, which has launched its first fragrance collection…
Euromonitor International’s Fragrances in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Fragrances in Singapore
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Premium fragrances continue to dominate value sales
International houses lead fragrances with luxury brands
Local fragrance brands push their artisanal positioning and personalisation
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within fragrances
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Men’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Women’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Natural products remain a key trend in 2019
Local independent brands emerging despite the multinationals’ dominance
The outlook remains bright for beauty and personal care
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
