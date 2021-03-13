Global Fragrances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The rising disposable income and greater consumer confidence seen in Slovenia in 2019 played a key role in the development of fragrances. However, despite this, the category remained in decline as premium fragrances were still considered too costly. This was compared to other categories within beauty and personal care, which were seen to be stimulated by both the stronger economy and fashion and beauty trends. The reason for this was because premium fragrances still had a limited audience and th…

Euromonitor International’s Fragrances in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 Performance

Fragrances remains in decline, as premium products still deemed too costly

Unisex fragrances fail to attract interest due to lack of targeted marketing

Fragrances remains static, as no significant marketing noted

2020 AND Beyond

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within fragrances

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Stronger spending power, enhanced brand awareness and outlet expansion main drivers for sales in 2019

Little change seen in the competitive dynamics across all categories

Opportunities for recovery centre around educational/promotional activities and meeting revised consumer demands

MARKET DATA

