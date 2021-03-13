All news

Global Fragrances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The rising disposable income and greater consumer confidence seen in Slovenia in 2019 played a key role in the development of fragrances. However, despite this, the category remained in decline as premium fragrances were still considered too costly. This was compared to other categories within beauty and personal care, which were seen to be stimulated by both the stronger economy and fashion and beauty trends. The reason for this was because premium fragrances still had a limited audience and th…

Euromonitor International’s Fragrances in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 Performance
Fragrances remains in decline, as premium products still deemed too costly
Unisex fragrances fail to attract interest due to lack of targeted marketing
Fragrances remains static, as no significant marketing noted
2020 AND Beyond
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within fragrances
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Men’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Women’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Stronger spending power, enhanced brand awareness and outlet expansion main drivers for sales in 2019
Little change seen in the competitive dynamics across all categories
Opportunities for recovery centre around educational/promotional activities and meeting revised consumer demands
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

