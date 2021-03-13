All news

Global Fragrances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The global trend for natural ingredients in fragrances was apparent in Russia during 2019 and is widely discussed in the industry. Even players creating mass-market perfumes, such as Brocard Group, began to offer fragrances manufactured from natural ingredients, with the group launching a new collection named Aromatherapy in 2019, created from 100% natural ingredients. The new collection consists of four perfumes, Mountain Honey, Spiced Tea, Rose de Mai, and Blooming Lemon. Previously, the creat…

Euromonitor International’s Fragrances in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Trends in fragrances in 2019 include natural ingredients, unisex scents, and legendary fragrances being re-released by iconic brands
In 2019, a high volume of independent players, promoted across social media, stifles growth in fragrances and fragments the landscape
International players lead the landscape in 2019, as Seldico comes in first, offering well-established player Christian Dior, Bvlgari and Givenchy
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within fragrances
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Men’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Women’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

