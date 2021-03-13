All news

Global Granja Avícola Integral Sofía Ltda in Packaged Food (Bolivia)) By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Granja Avícola Sofía aims to focus on expanding its production capacity, efficient storage, distribution and improving organisation over the coming years. The most important projects include the construction of the company’s fifth food factory, which will increase grain storage capacity and feed production to 120,000 tonnes per month. The company is also planning the construction of new distribution centres in the cities of La Paz and Cochabamba, as well as the expansion of the distribution cent…

 

 

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1Granja Avícola Integral Sofía Ltda in Packaged Food (Bolivia))): Key Facts

Summary 2Granja Avícola Integral Sofía Ltda in Packaged Food (Bolivia))): Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3Granja Avícola Integral Sofía Ltda in Packaged Food (Bolivia))): Competitive Position 2017

 

