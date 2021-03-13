All news

Global Grupo Nutresa SA in Packaged Food (Colombia) By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025                 

Grupo Nutresa is the largest Colombian multinational company in packaged food, and is publicly listed on the local stock exchange. Grupo Nutresa is comprised of six main companies: Industrias de Alimentos Zenú (chilled and frozen processed food, ready meals); Alimentos Cárnicos SAS (chilled processed food); Cía Nacional de Chocolates (chocolate confectionery, breakfast cereals, dairy and snack bars); Meals de Colombia (ice cream); Cía de Galletas Noel (biscuits, breakfast cereals and snack bars)…

 

 

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

