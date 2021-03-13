Global Gum in Algeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Demand for gum slows due to the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers tend to economise their purchases of foodstuffs in the first half of 2020. Also, gum is often used as a snack whilst travelling, which is much reduced, or to combat bad breath, which may be less of a priority for this period of reduced social interaction and wearing of face masks. Gum is further likely to see sales slow across 2020 due to its maturity and the expectant economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

Consumers prioritise essential foodstuffs in 2020

Domestic players will be busy innovating as the health trend takes hold and the gap in share between international players and local companies narrows in 2020

William Wrigley leads thanks to strong brands, innovation and good distribution, while domestic player Confiserie El Khold capitalises on insufficient international supply and in 2020

Gum’s bubble will not burst just yet, but maturity and other challenges are mo

