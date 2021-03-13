Global Gum in Azerbaijan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Gum will be drastically impacted in 2020 overall, as current value sales are anticipated to plummet in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers who previously purchased gum on a daily or weekly basis, have been more likely to cut it out in a bid to save money due to the financial difficulties created by the pandemic. Both chewing gum and bubble gum are expected to see declining current value sales, however, chewing gum will be impacted more, with a steeper decline. As chewing gum is often us…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Gum will be severely impacted in 2020 due to travel restrictions

Mars Inc dominates heavily international gum for the second year in a row

Modern grocery retailers continue to gain value shares during lockdown due to consumers’ attraction to promotions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gum will perform well post lockdown due to heavy promotions and discounts

Modern retailing becomes increasingly appealing to consumers who are left in financial peril post lockdown

Chewing gum will continue outperforming bubble gum due to its healthier disposition

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

