Global Gum in China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Gum had started to see an improvement prior to COVID-19, having struggled throughout most of the review period. The category had benefited from new product launches from major players, Including Wrigley and Mondelez. The major players were also working to develop more effective distribution strategies, including increasing their presence in small format retailers such as convenience stores, which tend to provide higher consumption frequencies. In addition, manufacturers are working to achieve gr…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Groundwork laid by the major players should ensure gum recovers quickly

Has the bubble burst for bubble gum?

Sugar free gum offers the greatest potential

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sugar free gum offers the greatest potential

Mondelez targeting younger consumers as competition intensifies

Leading players set to claim a tighter grip on the market

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

