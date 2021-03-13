Global Gum in China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Gum had started to see an improvement prior to COVID-19, having struggled throughout most of the review period. The category had benefited from new product launches from major players, Including Wrigley and Mondelez. The major players were also working to develop more effective distribution strategies, including increasing their presence in small format retailers such as convenience stores, which tend to provide higher consumption frequencies. In addition, manufacturers are working to achieve gr…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594661-gum-in-china
Euromonitor International’s Gum in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/life-insurance-policy-administration-systems-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22
Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-protective-products-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Groundwork laid by the major players should ensure gum recovers quickly
Has the bubble burst for bubble gum?
Sugar free gum offers the greatest potential
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sugar free gum offers the greatest potential
Mondelez targeting younger consumers as competition intensifies
Leading players set to claim a tighter grip on the market
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/