Global Gum in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Retail volume sales of gum continue to fall in Colombia in 2020, although growth in current value terms is positive thanks to inflation. In constant 2020 price terms, however, value is also in decline, indicating the maturity of these products. Bubble gum shows the strongest decline in 2020, as the proliferation of alternative confectionery products for kids restricts demand. COVID-19 has played a part in this decline – these products are largely consumed out of home, and the closure of schools…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 accelerates decline in already falling gum sales
Mature gum sees little marketing, innovation to protect values
Health trends come to the fore thanks to pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Gum could benefit from image change in Colombia
Concentration in gum set to stay
Scope for health and wellness investment
