Global Gum in Croatia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

The lockdown and social distancing restrictions enforced in Croatia during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to significantly impact foodservice and retail volume growth of gum in 2020, which is often consumed after a meal out or in social situations to maintain fresh breath. However, retail value sales are expected to increase slightly, thanks to an increase in unit prices.

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Social restrictions impact foodservice and retail volume growth, but unit prices deliver slight increase in retail sales
Wrigley still dominates in Croatia, supported by strong marketing and advertising campaigns
Price is not everything for brand-loyal gum customers, despite current economic constraints
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Larger packaging trends to continue, as companies respond to consumer demand for convenient bulk-buy gum
Bubble gum will retain its impulse appeal among a resilient consumer base
Consumer interest in gum set to decline over the forecast period as product innovation dwindles
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

