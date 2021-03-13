Global Gum in Dominican Republic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

The country’s strict lockdown measures negatively affected gum in the onset of 2020. National night-time curfews and limits on non-essential activities significantly lowered consumer’s demand for gum. Before the pandemic, gum was often used to combat bad breath, which has become less of a priority in 2020. Reduced social interaction opportunities coupled with mandatory public mask mandates are likely to slow retail volume sales of gum in 2020, especially for bubble gum. However, current retail v…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594665-gum-in-dominican-republic

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/household-water-purifier-filter-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-directed-energy-weapons-market-size-study-by-application-homeland-security-defense-technology-high-energy-laser-high-power-microwave-particle-beam-high-energy-laser-system-chemical-laser-fiber-laser-free-electron-laser-solid–state-laser-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The pandemic shifts consumers focus from fresh breath to essential goods

Channel changes hinder gum’s performance in 2020

Trident uses social media to join government initiative and support consumers in lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumer priorities shift to taste over breath freshness over the forecast period

New packaging formats and pack sizes may strengthen consumer demand

Low price points will support the return to growth for gum over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105