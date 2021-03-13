All news

Global Gum in Finland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Chewing gum is largely an impulse purchase and is often purchased on-the-go, as a breath freshener outside of home and at work. Thus, as result of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, current retail volume and value sales of chewing gum dropped immediately. Even when restrictions ease, COVID-19 is expected to continue to dampen sales in 2020. This is because a significant number of potential consumers will continue to work from home and socialise less in 2020 and therefore the number of usual consumpt…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Dramatic drop in retail volume sales in 2020 as gum is an on-the-go product and consumers go out less due to COVID-19
Cloetta Suomi continues to dominate gum thanks to the strength of its Jenkki brand
Flavour is the key way to attract consumers in a mature product area
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Gum sees lower growth in the forecast period as the product area is saturated
Sustainability a key focus for gum during the forecast period
As consumers look for healthier gum, gums with increasing functionality increase value share in the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

 

