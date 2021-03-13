All news

Global Gum in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Gum is most typically consumed outside the home in Germany. Frequently purchased on impulse, its use is closely related to consumer need for dental hygiene and fresh breath, often after meals, and it often used on-the-go when brushing teeth or using mouthwash is not possible, but consumers still feel the need for oral freshness. The lockdown in Germany in response to COVID-19 is significantly impacting volume demand in 2020, as consumers continue to work from home, schools remain closed and the…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 restricts gum consumption occasions
Product maturity continues to hamper growth in 2020, although unusual possibilities emerge
Health demand supporting sales in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Improving price position key to future health of gum
Private label absence offers potential to shape development
Finding function will make gum more desirable
CATEGORY DATA

