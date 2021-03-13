Global Gum in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Unemployment rates in Greece rose to one of the worst in the Eurozone, and lockdown prevented people travelling out of their own areas and further limited in-store shopping. Quarantine measures forced many small businesses to close, and office workers to work from home. One expected effect of such actions is a loss of on-the-go consumers and impulse buying which will affect both bubble gum and chewing gum value sales in 2020. With less social interactions, there are diminished requirements for f…

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Gum sales hit by economic uncertainty and lockdown in 2020

Sugar-free chewing gum to benefit from healthy image in 2020 while bubble gum will struggle

Existing distribution channels struggle to maintain sales figures, and e-commerce is still unimportant in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

COVID-19 ramifications stall any hopes of a return to growth

Change in attitudes brings importance to sustainability and local sourcing

Sugary bubble gum to stem losses by increasing unit prices over forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

