All news

Global Gum in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Gum in Greece Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Unemployment rates in Greece rose to one of the worst in the Eurozone, and lockdown prevented people travelling out of their own areas and further limited in-store shopping. Quarantine measures forced many small businesses to close, and office workers to work from home. One expected effect of such actions is a loss of on-the-go consumers and impulse buying which will affect both bubble gum and chewing gum value sales in 2020. With less social interactions, there are diminished requirements for f…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594669-gum-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gems-and-jewelry-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-smart-meter-data-management-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2036-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Gum sales hit by economic uncertainty and lockdown in 2020
Sugar-free chewing gum to benefit from healthy image in 2020 while bubble gum will struggle
Existing distribution channels struggle to maintain sales figures, and e-commerce is still unimportant in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
COVID-19 ramifications stall any hopes of a return to growth
Change in attitudes brings importance to sustainability and local sourcing
Sugary bubble gum to stem losses by increasing unit prices over forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Hydraulic Punching Machine Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Wanzke, Durma, Baykal Makina, Baileigh Industrial, Cantec

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Hydraulic Punching Machine Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Hydraulic […]
All news

How Will Global Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market React from 2021 Onwards?

hiren.s

A recent Market Research Report by Market Research Store, on “Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Overview By Trends, Size, Industry Top Manufacturers, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast Till 2026” Flourishing data has been added to the collection to provide readers with detailed information about  market developments, includes detailed market overview, seller scenario, market dimensions, as […]
All news

RF Switch Market Size 2021 Global Demand, Business Opportunities and COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

mangesh

“The RF Switch Market size was valued at US$ 1535.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% for the forecast period ending 2027 reaching a Market value of US$ XX Mn.” The RF Switch Market report is a rich asset of basic information that is relatable for financial specialists who are aiming […]