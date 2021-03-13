Global Gum in Guatemala Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

The country’s strict lockdown measures negatively affected gum in the onset of 2020. Prior to the pandemic, impulse purchases helped sustain the positive development of gum. In 2020, national night-time curfews and limits on non-essential activities significantly limited Guatemalans movement ultimately resulting in fewer on-the-spot purchases. Despite negative retail volume projections, gum is still expected to grow in terms of current retail value in 2020. Sales are supported by a wide variety…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594670-gum-in-guatemala

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/greeting-cards-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-5g-smartphone-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The impact of COVID-19 is expected to dampen retail volume sales in 2020, with gum an impulse purchase

Kraft is expected to maintain its dominant position in gum in 2020

Brands turn to social media to reconnect with isolated consumers in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chewing gum set to experience dynamic growth over the forecast period due to functional benefits

Mint flavours expected to remain the most popular amongst consumers

New flavour variant launches are expected throughout the forecast period

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020