Global Gum in Latvia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Pre pandemic, gum was falling in terms of current volume sales due to the declining population and lack of innovation. This trend is anticipated to be worsened by the crisis in 2020 as both current value and volume sales are anticipated to plummet. As lockdown has limited social gatherings, this has seriously impacted consumption of gum. Chewing gum for example, which is often used whilst travelling, has fallen in demand as lockdown has prohibited unessential travel. Similarly, many consumers us…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Gum suffers in 2020 in response to lockdown altering consumers’ daily routines

Mars continues to dominate the concentrated landscape in 2020

Closed borders prevent Latvians from purchasing lower priced gum in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gum will make an immediate recovery once lockdown eases and consumers return to socialising

Gum will continue to benefit from on the go consumption and weight loss trends over the forecast period

Innovations are necessary in order for gum to compete against sugar confectionery

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

