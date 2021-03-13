All news

Global Gum in Norway Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Demand for gum is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers continue to economise their purchases and prioritise essential goods in 2020. Generally, gum is purchased on impulse and used out-of-home, which is much reduced, or to combat bad breath, which is less of a priority for this period of reduced social interaction and wearing of face masks. Moreover, gum saw reduced demand over the entire review period and saw a steady decline in retail volume and value sales. This can be partly attrib…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand for gum negatively affects by the pandemic and high sugar tax in 2020 but the NOK350 rule is removed
Fortified/functional gum proves popular despite Norwegians tending to be sceptical about such promises
Mars Norge continues to dominate chewing gum with its Extra brand and large pack formats drive growth for the largest brands in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Further struggles predicted for gum over the forecast period due to high sugar tax
Modern grocery retailers dominate sales, but health and beauty specialists continue to steadily gain ground
Gum also being impacted by articles in the media concerning endocrine disrupting substances
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

 

