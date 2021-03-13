Global Gum in Serbia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

The use of gum is impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers tend to economise their purchases and prioritised essential goods before the lockdown in the first half of 2020. Furthermore, gum is often used as a snack whilst travelling, which is much reduced, or to combat bad breath. In fact, many Serbians substitute brushing teeth when out-of-home with using gum instead, which is less of a priority for this period of reduced social interaction and wearing of face masks. Gum is therefore likel…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594679-gum-in-serbia

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mountain-bikes-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edge-ai-software-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers prioritise essential foodstuffs over fresh breath in 2020 due to the pandemic

Consumers buy gum to freshen breath and chewing gum sales decrease due to the pandemic in 2020

Wrigley strengthens its share even further, backed by strong advertising and private label products not worth the investment in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gum sales return to growth over the forecast period due to its low price point

Chewing gum and bubble gum set to perform similarly over the forecast period

The consumer profile of gum is changing as the Serbian population ages

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105