All news

Global Gum in Singapore Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Gum in Singapore Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

The COVID-19 crisis also had a negative impact on gum sales in Singapore as many consumers were not able to commute as freely in order to visit pharmacies and purchase therapeutic chewing gum. Nevertheless, rather than the pandemic, the main factor negatively impacting gum sales in Singapore remains anti-gum legislation, which has been in place since 1992 (Regulation of imports and exports act). With the signing of the Free Trade Agreement between the United States and Singapore in 2004, the reg…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594680-gum-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/used-aircraft-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-image-recognition-in-retail-market-size-study-by-technology-code-recognition-digital-image-processing-component-software-and-services-application-visual-product-search-security-surveillance-deployment-type-on-premises-cloud-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales continue to be limited by anti-gum legislation and limited availability
Demand for therapeutic gum limited by restricted distribution and controls
Orbit continues to dominate despite declining sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Legislation to continue limiting growth
Scope for rising health awareness to boost sales
Growth to be limited by new alternatives and health and environmental concerns
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Argon Lasers Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – RP Photonics, Praxair, Olympus Life Science, Modu-Laser, ARGON

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Argon Lasers Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Argon Lasers […]
All news Energy News Space

Automatic Lubrication System Market Overview, Industry Top Competitors, Market Shares, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2026 with Competitive Analysis on (Automatic Mower, Company, Husqvarna Group, AL-KO, Worx, and Others)

deepak

The i2iResearch update on Advance Automatic Lubrication System Market 2021-2026 Interesting fact and figures (CAGR, Global Size, Shares and Revenue with Business Growth Support and Market Value and Volume with Supply Demand Scenario and Pipeline Projects) The Report Present Latest news and knowledge on current situation of Automatic Lubrication System Market with intense highlights on […]
All news News

Impact of COVID-19 on Quantum Computing Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 |D-Wave Systems, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft

a2z

Quantum Computing Market research report is the new statistical data source added by A2Z Market Research. “Quantum Computing Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”. Quantum Computing Market research is […]