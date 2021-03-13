Global Gum in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Over the review period, sales of bubble gum and chewing gum were recording continuous declines in both volume and value terms, due to increasing competition from products like standard mints and pastilles, gums, jellies and chews. Sales were also falling, particularly among female consumers, due to mounting concerns about jaw muscles resulting from the repetitive chewing involved when consuming gum.

Euromonitor International’s Gum in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 pandemic could drive a slight improvement in the gum performance

Domestic players looking to focus on male consumers in their 30s and 40s

Lotte Confectionery continues to dominate gum through product innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gum consumption set to register continuous decline over the forecast period

Contraction in fortified/functional gum as consumers shift to other categories

Domestic players look for a breakthrough in antisleeping gum

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

