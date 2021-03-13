All news

Global Gum in Spain Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Foodservice volume sales of gum have always been low in Spain, and even these volumes are being devastated by the strict lockdown measures introduced by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19. Lockdown restrictions introduced from 15 March mandated the temporary closure of non-essential shops and businesses, including bars, restaurants, cafés, cinemas and commercial and retail businesses. Although these restrictions are being carefully lifted, foodservice volumes will only reach pre-pan…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Retail shoppers increasingly turn to private label in 2020
Innovation remains key in gum in 2020
Manufacturers offer new experiences to attract younger consumers in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Added value to drive value growth over the forecast period
Moderate price increases expected after years of decline

