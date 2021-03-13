Global Gum in Tunisia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Gum continues to be a highly popular product in Tunisia, with the growing young population continuing to drive demand for different flavours. The category is characterised by strong local production, and a very limited number of imported brands. This meant that production only stopped for a few weeks due to the lockdown, but recovered quickly, with no supply shortages of gum being

experienced.

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Strong local production helps to avoid supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic

No new product launches as producers concentrate on continuity of supply

Affordability and widespread distribution the key to success

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gum starts to recover once the government lifts lockdown restrictions

Strong local production will help with a fast recovery

Independent small grocers will return to losing sales share to modern retailers after 2020

