Global Gum in Ukraine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Lockdown measures introduced by the government in response to the emergence of COVID-19 in Ukraine resulted in declining demand for gum in Q2 2020 due to the home seclusion trend. With many local consumers remaining at home for longer periods of time in an attempt to reduce the circulation of the virus, including working from home wherever possible, demand for chewing gum (the main growth driver of the category) declined. This is because of its impulse purchase positioning and on-the-go consumpt..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594685-gum-in-ukraine

.

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/leather-travel-bag-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-22

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/europe-wood-coatings-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2040-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lack of on-the-go consumption occasions during lockdown reduces demand for gum which has impulse purchase perception in Ukraine

Wrigley strengthens dominance of gum in Q2 with re-entry of Airwaves leading to further share gain

Access to supermarkets during lockdown strengthens dominance of gum in Q2 while negligible channel e-commerce records strong growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105