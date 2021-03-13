All news

Global Gum in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Gum in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

While home seclusion curtailed opportunities for purchases of impulse products like gum, the relative brevity of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown limited negative effects on sales. Indeed, retail value sales are projected to see their best growth rate of the review period over 2020 as a whole. As consumers worked from home and schools closed, a level of stockpiling of chewing gum and bubble gum was visible during lockdown. Importantly, grocery retailers remained open, which maintained accessi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594688-gum-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aerospace-insurance-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-augmented-reality-in-retail-market-size-study-by-technology-marker-based-ar-marker-less-ar-by-component-hardware-software-services-by-device-head-mounted-displays-smart-ar-mirrors-handheld-devices-by-application-try-on-solutions-planning-designing-advertising-marketing-information-systems-by-retail-type-furniture-clothing-and-accessories-footwear-cosmetic-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Gum returns to growth as COVID-19 creates consumption occasions
Traditional grocery retailers continue to benefit from impulse sales as consumers seek convenient shopping options during COVID-19
Lotte Vietnam supports wide product and packaging range with marketing and promotions to gain retail value share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Turn to gum during COVID-19 is expected to sustain growth trajectory in the forecast period
Innovation and new experiences required to stimulate sales in a mature category
More aggressive marketing would help to raise awareness and build consumption occasions
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Surgical Scalpel Handle Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2027 | DataIntelo

Alex

DataIntelo has published a latest market research report on Surgical Scalpel Handle market. The report provides a comprehensive scope of the market which caters enterprise to take critical business decisions. It consists of changing market trends, latest developments, growth opportunities, challenges, and detailed competitive analysis about the emerging and behemoth market players. This market research […]
All news

Virtual Assistants Market 2021 Statistics May Set New Growth Story in Upcoming Years

mangesh

“The Virtual Assistants Market size was valued at US$ 4259.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ XX Mn.” The Virtual Assistants Market report is a rich asset of basic information that is relatable for financial specialists who are aiming […]
All news

Smoked Fish Market 2021: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: Kraft Heinz, Givaudan, Unilever, ConAgra, Leroy Seafood Group, Thai Union Group, High Liner Foods, Marine Harvest, 2 Sisters Food Group, Nestle, The Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Dr. Schar, Epermarket, Empresas AquaChile SA,,,,, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Smoked Fish Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of Smoked Fishd Market for 2015-2026. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the Leading Companies effective in this market. Smoked Fish Market has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with […]