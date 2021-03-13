All news

Global Gum Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2017, availability of gum brands continued to be limited as many products showed an intermittent presence. This trend started in 2015 when the Venezuelan government reduced the allocation of foreign currency for the importation of raw materials or finished products considered non-essential. As a result of this currency crunch, companies like Unidal Venezuela, a subsidiary of Arcor SAIC, stopped operations and closed its facilities in the country in 2015. Other importers such as Cadbury Adams…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2012-2017
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2013-2017
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2014-2017
Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Shortages and Decreasing Demand Continue in 2017

…..continued

 

 

