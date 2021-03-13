All news

Global Gum Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Gum manufacturers continue to struggle to compete with other confectionery and snack formats. Traditionally positioned at sales points, gum continues to lose visibility as POS positioning is becoming an increasingly popular strategic element deployed by a growing number of industry players.

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2013-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary

…..continued

 

 

