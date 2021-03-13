All news

Global Haier Group in Consumer Appliances(World) Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Haier Group in Consumer Appliances(World) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Haier ranked fourth in global consumer appliances in 2018. The company sought aggressive global expansion through merger and acquisition, the most famous deals including acquisition of Fisher & Paykel (2012), GE (2016) and Candy SpA (2019). These raised its presence in Australasia, North America and Europe, respectively. Haier now has a portfolio covering diversified customer segments, and seeks to win the market through continuous technological innovation and a smart home-centric strategy.

Euromonitor International’s Haier Group in Consumer Appliances(World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

 

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

gutsy-wise

