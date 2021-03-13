Global Hair Care in Iran Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hair care is one of the categories within which the presence of multinational brands was significant in 2016. Players such as Unilever Group, L’Oréal Groupe, Procter & Gamble Co, Beiersdorf AG and Henkel AG & Co KGaA competed aggressively in different categories while domestic manufacturers such as Golrang Industrial Group and Shampoo Sedr Sehat Co also invested heavily to prevent further loss of share to these well-known brands. This intense level of competition was unique in beauty and persona…

Euromonitor International’s Hair Care in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803637-hair-care-in-iran

Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/surface-mining-equipment-industry-global-productiongrowthsharedemand-and-applications-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-09

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2011-2016

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2012-2016

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2013-2016

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Hair Care: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2016-2021

Pakshoo Co in Beauty and Personal Care (iran)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Pakshoo Co: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Pakshoo Co: Competitive Position 2016

Unilever Iran Co in Beauty and Personal Care (iran)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 3 Unilever Iran Co: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 4 Unilever Iran Co: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Low Base of Most Categories and Better Retail Presence Drive Growth

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105