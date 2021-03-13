Global Hair Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hair care recorded better performance than other categories in beauty and personal care in Slovenia in 2019. This is thanks to the accessibility of professional hair care products sold via hair salons, specialised outlets, and specialised websites, combined with the stronger consumer spending power seen in 2019. Additionally, players have been focusing on product line expansion and competitive pricing, thus to meet the increasing consumer demand for professional hair care products. Furthermore,…
Euromonitor International’s Hair Care in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 Performance
Hair care records growth thanks to expanded availability of professional products
Shampoos continue to perform well due to being essential products with expanded distribution
Henkel Slovenija doo continues to lead, thanks to wide portfolio of affordable products
2020 AND Beyond
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within hair care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Stronger spending power, enhanced brand awareness and outlet expansion main drivers for sales in 2019
Little change seen in the competitive dynamics across all categories
Opportunities for recovery centre around educational/promotional activities and meeting revised consumer demands
MARKET DATA
