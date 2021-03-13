Global Hair Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The health and wellness trend is growing across various industries, having a significant impact on hair care in Russia. Russians, in general, have adopted a more natural approach towards their hair care routines. Local consumers are becoming more concerned about the health of their hair and are more frequently looking for products to address specific needs.

Euromonitor International's Hair Care in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

The health and wellness trend gains momentum in 2019, as consumers reach for natural and organic features in hair care

Salon professional hair care posts the highest value growth in 2019, with consumers becoming increasingly interested in sophisticated and innovative hair products

Henkel Rus continues to lead the landscape, as a host of new products arrive in 2019, focusing on natural ingredients and strengthening hair

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within hair care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

