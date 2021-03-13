All news

Global Hoang Lan Trading Co Ltd in Packaged Food (Vietnam)) By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Hoang Lan Trading Co is looking to reinforce its position and become one of the largest importers and distributors within packaged food in the country. In addition to a continuously growing distribution network, especially within modern retail channels and foodservice, the company also runs different marketing and promotional activities and is also improving its professional workforce in order to achieve its goal.

 

 

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Hoang Lan Trading Co Ltd in Packaged Food (Vietnam))): Key Facts

Summary 2 Hoang Lan Trading Co Ltd in Packaged Food (Vietnam))): Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Hoang Lan Trading Co Ltd in Packaged Food (Vietnam))): Competitive Position 2017

 

