Global Home Audio and Cinema in Canada Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Home Audio and Cinema in Canada Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Over the course of the review period, Canada witnessed a major boom in the popularity of video streaming. According to one recent research study more than half of English-speaking households in Canada subscribe to at least one online video service and with around 20 such subscription services currently available, demand is likely to continue improving over the forecast period. The Canadian government recently endorsed a moratorium on new taxes on streaming services and internet service providers…

Euromonitor International’s Home Audio and Cinema in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Audio and Cinema market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

