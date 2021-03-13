All news

Global Home Audio and Cinema in Malaysia Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Home Audio and Cinema in Malaysia Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

PPI

Although living standards are improving in Malaysia, many of the product types in home audio and cinema are increasingly regarded as old-fashioned or out-of-date by consumers, with the combination of smartphones and wireless speakers again cannibalising categories such as audio separates and digital media player docks in 2019. The only category to achieve retail volume growth, although marginal, in 2019 was home cinema and speaker systems as consumers wished to experience high-quality audio and…

Euromonitor International’s Home Audio and Cinema in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

