Global Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Home care saw just a minor fall in its retail volume and current value growth rates in 2020 compared with the previous year. However, with the arrival of COVID-19 in the country, different impacts were seen between categories, depending on factors including the effect of lockdowns, their contribution to hygiene and their perceived necessity. For instance, the national lockdown in the first half of the year, in addition to subsequent regional lockdowns, involved the closure of foodservice outlets…

Euromonitor International’s Home Care in India market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Home Care in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slightly slower growth for laundry care as formal clothing is used less

Consumers rationalise laundry expenditure

Innovation seen in laundry care, with several new launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

COVID-19 will continue to hamper premiumisation

New emerging format – pods from Ariel and Tide

E-commerce set to continue to grow

CATEGORY DATA

Table 10 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2020

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2017-2020

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice closures due to COVID-19 lead to higher at-home consumption

Automatic dishwashing sees strong growth due to higher sales of dishwashers

Brands talk about antibacterial and anti-germ properties

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Marginally slower rates of growth moving forward as consumers return to eating out

Increasing use of natural ingredients as these are trusted by consumers

More liquid and gel formats in hand dishwashing

CATEGORY DATA

Table 24 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 25 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The focus on hygiene due to COVID-19 strengthens growth

Innovations in home care disinfectants claim to kill most germs

Consumers trust branded products for their hygiene needs

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continued focus on hygiene, although growth set to slow over the forecast period

Disinfectants and floor cleaners to benefit from changes in consumer behaviour

E-commerce rises strongly due to COVID-19, although from a low base

CATEGORY DATA

Table 30 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 31 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer downtrading hampers growth, as alternative products are used

Toilet liquids/foam maintains growth due mainly to its low price

Increased marketing activity by key players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Potential for growth remains in toilet care

Return to dynamism for higher-priced, more convenient formats

Private label toilet care products are available but will face challenges

CATEGORY DATA

Table 36 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 37 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Polishes take a back seat as consumers prioritise essentials

Shoe polish declines along with lockdowns and falling sales of footwear

Surface care products are used to substitute polishes

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Shoe polish likely to continue to struggle due to changes in footwear choices

New materials in the home remove the need for furniture and metal polish

Growth in floor polish limited by time- and cost-saving for surface care products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 42 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 43 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2016-2020

Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2017-2020

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 47 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

As purchases of air care products are discretionary, growth slows dramatically

Lockdown leads the growth rate of car air fresheners to plummet

New launches of air sanitisers to meet new demand due to COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to growth, although some consumers will remain cautious

Need for fragrance along with sanitisation likely to continue

Technology could become more prominent in air care, with Godrej AER trailblazing

CATEGORY DATA

Table 48 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 49 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 50 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2018-2020

Table 51 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 52 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 54 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers maintain purchases of home insecticides to maintain health

Use of natural ingredients widespread

Format-based innovations and new launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers might take a while to upgrade to expensive formats

Competition from fragmented local players

Focus moving beyond mosquitoes to other insects

CATEGORY DATA

Table 55 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 56 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 57 Sales of Spray/Aerosol Insecticides by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 58 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2016-2020

Table 59 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2017-2020

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 61 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

