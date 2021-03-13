Global Home Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Home care saw just a minor fall in its retail volume and current value growth rates in 2020 compared with the previous year. However, with the arrival of COVID-19 in the country, different impacts were seen between categories, depending on factors including the effect of lockdowns, their contribution to hygiene and their perceived necessity. For instance, the national lockdown in the first half of the year, in addition to subsequent regional lockdowns, involved the closure of foodservice outlets…
Euromonitor International’s Home Care in India market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Home Care in India
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Slightly slower growth for laundry care as formal clothing is used less
Consumers rationalise laundry expenditure
Innovation seen in laundry care, with several new launches
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
COVID-19 will continue to hamper premiumisation
New emerging format – pods from Ariel and Tide
E-commerce set to continue to grow
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Foodservice closures due to COVID-19 lead to higher at-home consumption
Automatic dishwashing sees strong growth due to higher sales of dishwashers
Brands talk about antibacterial and anti-germ properties
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Marginally slower rates of growth moving forward as consumers return to eating out
Increasing use of natural ingredients as these are trusted by consumers
More liquid and gel formats in hand dishwashing
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The focus on hygiene due to COVID-19 strengthens growth
Innovations in home care disinfectants claim to kill most germs
Consumers trust branded products for their hygiene needs
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Continued focus on hygiene, although growth set to slow over the forecast period
Disinfectants and floor cleaners to benefit from changes in consumer behaviour
E-commerce rises strongly due to COVID-19, although from a low base
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumer downtrading hampers growth, as alternative products are used
Toilet liquids/foam maintains growth due mainly to its low price
Increased marketing activity by key players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Potential for growth remains in toilet care
Return to dynamism for higher-priced, more convenient formats
Private label toilet care products are available but will face challenges
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Polishes take a back seat as consumers prioritise essentials
Shoe polish declines along with lockdowns and falling sales of footwear
Surface care products are used to substitute polishes
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Shoe polish likely to continue to struggle due to changes in footwear choices
New materials in the home remove the need for furniture and metal polish
Growth in floor polish limited by time- and cost-saving for surface care products
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
As purchases of air care products are discretionary, growth slows dramatically
Lockdown leads the growth rate of car air fresheners to plummet
New launches of air sanitisers to meet new demand due to COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Return to growth, although some consumers will remain cautious
Need for fragrance along with sanitisation likely to continue
Technology could become more prominent in air care, with Godrej AER trailblazing
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers maintain purchases of home insecticides to maintain health
Use of natural ingredients widespread
Format-based innovations and new launches
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers might take a while to upgrade to expensive formats
Competition from fragmented local players
Focus moving beyond mosquitoes to other insects
CATEGORY DATA
….continued
