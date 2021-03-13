Global Home Insecticides Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Other than laundry care, home insecticides is the largest category within home care in value terms. Mosquitoes remain a significant problem in India, with mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and chikungunya still widespread. The mosquito population continues to thrive due to climate change, unhygienic sanitation habits and rapid urbanisation, coupled with poor water disposal. Thus, many consumers take a highly proactive approach to preventing themselves and their family from co…

Euromonitor International’s Home Insecticides in India market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Insecticides market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Home Insecticides in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers maintain purchases of home insecticides to maintain health

Use of natural ingredients widespread

Format-based innovations and new launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers might take a while to upgrade to expensive formats

Competition from fragmented local players

Focus moving beyond mosquitoes to other insects

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Spray/Aerosol Insecticides by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

