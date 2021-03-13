All news

Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Bolivia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Ice cream and frozen desserts was hit hard by the partial retail lockdown enforced by the Bolivian government in response to COVID-19. These products require chillers and freezers and as such are far more dependent on formal retailers such as grocery retailers for distribution, unlike gum, for example, which is widely sold through informal street vendors who are less regulated. The closure of schools and universities also impacted ice cream, as younger consumers, especially children, are the pri…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Retail and distribution challenges rise thanks to COVID-19
Well established product area should weather current obstacles
Frozen desserts benefiting from demand for convenience and lockdown treats
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Concentration will see distribution strengthen and formalise, driving sales growth in forecast period
Healthy, natural positioning in line with sharpening consumer preferences over forecast period
Seasonal marketing offers potential
CATEGORY DATA
