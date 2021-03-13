All news

Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Retail volume sales of ice cream and frozen desserts have been negatively impacted in 2020 by the lockdown and the other measures taken to control COVID-19. However, this impact has not been as significant as that seen in other areas of snacks due to several reasons. Firstly, retail sales have benefited to an extent from the closure of foodservice outlets, with consumers instead having to enjoy ice cream and frozen desserts at home. This has been reflected in particular in the dynamic growth rec…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales see slight benefit from closure of foodservice outlets
Tmall helps bring ice cream to e-commerce
Premiumisation continues in ice cream as consumers show willingness to spend more on quality products
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Competition set to heat up
Premium brands could be under threat if there is a

…continued

 

