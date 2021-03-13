Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Ice cream consumption is highly seasonal in Macedonia. Ice cream sales peak between May and September with relatively low sales recorded in other months of the year. The seasonality of consumption impacts the range of products available during the year. In 2017, ice cream and frozen desserts registered a 5% increase in retail current value sales to reach MKD2.5 billion. Ice cream outperformed frozen desserts in retail volume sales and growth terms due to a much wider range of brands and products…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594718-ice-cream-and-frozen-desserts-in-macedonia

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-battery-management-systems-in-consumer-electronics-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-performance-enhancing-drugs-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2015-2026-2021-03-07

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2013-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2013-2017

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2014-2017

Table 9 Distribution of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 10 Distribution of Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Distribution of Frozen Desserts by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category:

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105