Global IFA 2017 Review: Earlier Predictions Validated) By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

The Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) is a key consumer electronics and appliance show held annually during September in Berlin. Along with showing key launches slated for 2018, manufacturers and brands are with increasing regularity showing development pieces and concepts at these shows which open a window onto the medium-term new product pipeline for some of the key manufacturers.

 

 

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 IFA 2017 Review: Earlier Predictions Validated)): Key Facts

Summary 2 IFA 2017 Review: Earlier Predictions Validated)): Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 IFA 2017 Review: Earlier Predictions Validated)): Competitive Position 2017

 

.….continued

 

