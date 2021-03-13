All news

Global In-Car Entertainment in Malaysia Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global In-Car Entertainment in Malaysia Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

In-car navigation recorded steep retail volume declines over the review period and into 2019. Smartphones are no longer a luxury to Malaysians, but more of a necessity and the plethora of available apps mean these devices are used to manage an increasing number of aspects of consumers’ lives. Mobile apps such as Waze and Google Maps are increasingly replacing in-car navigation. These apps offer additional features, such as allowing users to share live traffic updates, speed trap alerts or to sug…

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

